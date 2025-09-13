Bucks Notes: Bucks Signs Guard, Lineup Already Raises Red Flags, Myles Turner Called Out
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Cormac Ryan to an Exhibit 10 contract, beefing up the roster ahead of NBA training camp.
Ryan played on the Bucks' Summer League team this year, averaging 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five appearances. Now, he gets a chance to compete for a roster spot.
In other news, the Bucks' starting lineup got criticized by an NBA expert ahead of the season.
The team is weak at the guard spot, and with inconsistent players like Kyle Kuzma, the team has numerous question marks.
Finally, center Myles Turner was called out for his lack of consistency and rebounding, two aspects of his game that were weaknesses during his time with the Indiana Pacers.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks News: Charles Barkley Slams ESPN for Giannis Antetokounmpo Criticism
Bucks Receive Shockingly Low Grade on Starting Lineup Heading Into New Season
Bucks' Myles Turner Called Out for Two Critical 'Flaws' Ahead of Milwaukee Debut
3 Bucks Burning Questions Before Start of 2025-26 Season
Bucks Sign Former Thunder Guard Ahead of New Season
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.