Bucks Notes: Bucks Signs Guard, Lineup Already Raises Red Flags, Myles Turner Called Out

Nelson Espinal

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for a rebound against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Cormac Ryan to an Exhibit 10 contract, beefing up the roster ahead of NBA training camp.

Ryan played on the Bucks' Summer League team this year, averaging 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five appearances. Now, he gets a chance to compete for a roster spot.

In other news, the Bucks' starting lineup got criticized by an NBA expert ahead of the season.

The team is weak at the guard spot, and with inconsistent players like Kyle Kuzma, the team has numerous question marks.

Finally, center Myles Turner was called out for his lack of consistency and rebounding, two aspects of his game that were weaknesses during his time with the Indiana Pacers.

