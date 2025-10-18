Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Bucks Waive 2 Players, Huge Extension Signed, Heat Wanted Giannis Trade

Gabe Smallson

Oct 30, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks on in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks waived two players, according to the NBA's transaction log. A center and a guard were let go as Milwaukee prepares for the upcoming season.

In other roster news, a Bucks guard was inked to a massive $45 million extension as the final moves before the 2025-2026 campaign are set. The 26-year-old guard shot 42.7 percent from 3-point land last season across 22.7 minutes per game.

Finally, the Miami Heat wanted to make a trade for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this past summer, reportedly getting a blockbuster offer together. The Greek Freak permitted his team to answer calls from the New York Knicks this offseason, but luckily for fans, he appears to be staying put in Milwaukee.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

