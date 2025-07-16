Bucks Notes: Bucks Want All-Star Big Man, President Talks Giannis Trade, Myles Turner Takes Shot at Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks have made no shortage of moves during this offseason, but reportedly are interested in an All-Star big man. Bringing in the talented Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers was one thing, but to have another All-Star-caliber man down low would make the Bucks a serious problem.
Speaking of matchup problems for opposing teams, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of an extreme amount of trade rumors this offseason. Bucks president Peter Feigin addressed the growing speculation surrounding the Greek Freak.
Finally, Turner took a shot at his former team's fans, reigniting a bitter rivalry. The new Bucks center spoke on the Pacers' fanbase while watching the Bucks Summer League matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news
