Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Cleared, Predictions vs Pacers, Advantages Over Indiana
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the first round fo the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.
Bucks Star Damian Lillard Medically Cleared to Play in Postseason
One of the most significant stories heading into the postseason was how the Bucks would function with star guard Damian Lillard, who would be out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis in his calf. Fortunately, it seems that Milwaukee fans won't have to worry much longer.
According to recent reports, Lillard has been medically cleared to participate in the playoffs. While there is still some time until he will be able to make a full return, this is excellent news for the Bucks and for Lillard.
In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games.
Expert Predictions For Bucks vs Pacers First Round Playoff Series
The Bucks are once again set to face off against the Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. While Indiana has homecourt advantage, Milwaukee should not be counted out, especially when they have one of the best players of his generation on the team.
Check out who our basketball experts believe will come out on top in what will be a highly competitive series.
Bucks Have One Major Advantage Over the Pacers in Playoff Series
Needless to say, the Bucks' series against the Pacers is going to be really tough. Both teams feel like they have something to prove and they will play hard to achieve victory. Now, it seems like Milwaukee has a trick up their sleeve.
While both teams are incredibly talented, Milwaukee has a much deeper bench than Indiana. This is especially true when it comes to shooting behind the arch. This will be especially useful if Lillard continues to be missing from the court.
