Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Returns, Doc Rivers Worst Coach Voting, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now down two games to the Indiana Pacers in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Bucks Make Final Decision on Damian Lillard Playing in Game 2
The Bucks' star point guard Damian Lillard has been missing for some time after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. Now, he has finally made his oncourt return, recording a respectable 14 points, seven assists, and three total rebounds over 37 minutes.
Unfortunately, this wasn't enough for Milwaukee to pick up the win, losing to the Pacers 123-115.
Hopefully, Lillard will be able to play at his top form soon. In the regular season, Lillard was named an NBA All-Star, recording 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals over 58 games.
Bucks' Doc Rivers Listed Among NBA's Worst Coaches in Player Poll
Despite making it into the 2025 NBA Playoffs at fifth place, fans and experts still have questions regarding the Bucks organization. This includes head coach Doc Rivers, who has been voted by NBA players as one of the worst coaches in the league.
Rivers received the third amount if votes with 12.3 percent. He "lost" to Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe and former Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer. They received 24.7 percent and 17.8 percent respectively.
Bucks' Doc Rivers Sends Message After Historically Bad Kyle Kuzma Performance
The first game of the Bucks' series with the Pacers was dismal, with a majority of Milwaukee's starting five barely making a dent in the score. This included forward Kyle Kuzma, who recorded 0 points, 0 total rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, and 0 blocks.
Fortunately, Rivers defended the NBA veteran, saying they just needed to get him the ball more. This change could be seen in Game 2, where Kuzma recorded 12 points, three rebounds, and one assist.
