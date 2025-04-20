Bucks Notes: Game 1 Overreactions vs Pacers, Damian Lillard Timeline Update, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks after a disappointing game against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Bucks vs Pacers Game 1: Giannis Shines in Disappointing Loss
In the first game of their series, the Bucks were absolutely destroyed by the Pacers 117-98. This was because four players of the starting five recorded a total of 14 points. In fact, two of them only scored two of them didn't score any points at all.
The only bright spot was Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is to be expected of a player of his caliber. He recorded 36 points, 12 total rebounds, and one assist. This is reflective of what he did in the regular season when he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, and 6.5 assists.
Biggest Overreactions After Bucks Dominated by Pacers in Game 1
Naturally, this shocking loss has prompted multiple overreactions surrounding the Bucks, the most significant of which focuses on forward Kyle Kuzma, who recorded 0 points, 0 total rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, and 0 blocks in 22 minute of playtime.
The Bucks acquired Kuzma by sending beloved forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards. After being traded, Middleton averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game across 14 games. Kuzma has averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 total rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.5 steals per game across 33 games.
Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Playoff Return Timeline
On the bright side of things, there has been an update on Damian Lillard's injury status. After missing multiple games due to deep vein thrombosis, Lillard is expected to make his oncourt return in either game two or game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
In the 58 games he played in the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Naturally, he'll be more than welcomed back on the court.
