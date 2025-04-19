Bucks vs Pacers Game 1: Giannis Shines in Disappointing Loss
The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, 117-98, on the road.
After a competitive opening quarter, things quickly unraveled for the Bucks in the second. They were outscored 34-18 in that frame and never quite recovered. The Pacers looked every bit the younger, quicker, and more cohesive team—something that, on paper, was expected, but they proved it on the floor from the second quarter on.
The lone bright spot for Milwaukee was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who delivered another dominant performance.
At times, it felt like he was going one-on-five. The numbers support that feeling—Giannis’ production far outweighed that of his teammates, particularly the rest of the starting lineup. Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince combined for zero points on 0-of-6 shooting, along with just two rebounds and three assists between them.
Outside of Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s starters accounted for just 14 points. The supporting cast as a whole totaled 48, and despite a late push that made things slightly interesting in the fourth, the Bucks couldn’t convert enough offensively to close the gap.
While the loss is disappointing, it’s far from a death sentence in the series. Milwaukee showed flashes late—particularly on the defensive end—where they managed to disrupt Indiana’s rhythm. Role players like AJ Green, Gary Trent Jr., and Kevin Porter Jr. gave the team a much-needed lift in the final quarter, offering some hope that the Bucks can build on that in Game 2.
There’s also the looming possibility of Damian Lillard’s return. His scoring and leadership were sorely missed in Game 1, and the Bucks could have desperately used his offensive firepower when they hit scoring droughts. Whether Lillard returns in Game 2 or Game 3 remains to be seen, but his presence alone could tilt the balance in Milwaukee’s favor.
Emotions ran high late in the game, with some clear back-and-forth between players on both sides.
Given the recent history between these two teams and the level of animosity that’s developed, it’s safe to expect more intensity—and possibly fireworks—as the series continues.
Milwaukee didn’t act with the urgency it needed in Game 1. Expect a more focused and competitive effort in Game 2 as they aim to even the series.
