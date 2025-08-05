Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Anteteokounmpo Could Request Trade, Bucks Respond to Giannis Reports, More

Apr 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0), Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) celebrate as the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Detroit Pistons in overtime at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to get linked in trade rumors through the NBA offseason, though the Milwaukee Bucks responded this time to the chatter.

ESPN's Shams Charania has reported all offseason that Antetokounmpo could force a move, and his reporting hasn't changed so far in August.

He is still being told that the Greek Freak may request a trade as he weighs up his long-term future.

Antetokounmpo is entering the prime of his athletic career, and the Bucks appear far from netting him a second title, keeping the speculation about a trade request alive.

Any team in the league would love to have Antetokounmpo, especially a title contender.

The Bucks' social media account responded to the speculation with a subtle nod.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news:

Bucks Tweets of the Day:

