Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Leave After Season, Bucks Free Agent May Suddenly Retire, More
Former Milwaukee Bucks player Patrick Beverley may retire from the sport soon, a surprising development for a player currently playing overseas.
“If I don’t play basketball soon, I’m going to retire,” Beverley said.
In other news, Giannis Antetokounmpo's odds of leaving his beloved Bucks is "higher than ever," according to an insider.
Antetokounmpo's camp voiced their openness to a move, reportedly, though he is set to stay on the team for at least the start of the season.
If the Bucks disappoint again, he could potential end choosing to leave.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
