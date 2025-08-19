Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to Trade Rumors, Called Out By ESPN Analyst, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have been involved in trade rumors for the entire offseason, but an NBA insider recently predicted that superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a popular name ahead of the trade deadline this season.
Although the Bucks have made a few additions since their first-round exit and seem to feel confident that Giannis is happy in Milwaukee, something both Bucks brass and Antetokounmpo himself have publicly declared, he is still constantly at the center of rumors.
Additionally, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently called out Antetokounmpo, calling his legacy into question. He made a prediction regarding the Greek Freak's place in history after his NBA career is over, but the criticism may not be valid before seeing how things fare in the 2025-26 campaign.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
