Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update, Insider Talks Rumors, Myles Turner Prediction
Seemingly, the entire offseason has been centered around the basketball world's uncertainty regarding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Greek Freak himself and the Bucks' front office don't seem to be buying into the anxiety. A notable NBA insider, however, recently predicted why Antetokounmpo can demand a trade this season.
Additionally, a different insider is feeling concerned for Milwaukee regarding a theoretical trade request from Antetokounmpo. A "concern-o-meter" was created by the pundit and ranked the Greek Freak's future on his scale as the season approaches.
Finally, the Bucks made an immense deal this offseason, stealing big man Myles Turner from the rival Indiana Pacers, but an insider predicts that Turner is going to miss his old team. The Bucks look determined to once again make a deep playoff run and see Turner as a major player in helping achieve that reality.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks Rumors: Expert Predicts When Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Demand Trade This Year
NBA Insider Concerned for Bucks About Giannis Antetokounmpo Requesting Trade
New Bucks Star Myles Turner Will Miss Indiana Almost Immediately, Predicts Insider
Bucks Schedule Reveal: Milwaukee to Face East Rival on Martin Luther King Day
NBA Insider Says People 'Fairly Confident' Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Start Season With Bucks
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.