Bucks Notes: Giannis Evaluated Future, Starting Point Guard Revealed, GM Says Roster Not Set
The Milwaukee Bucks have had conversations with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason regarding his future, the Greek Freak confirmed. Although seemingly everyone around the basketball world had an opinion on where Giannis would land this summer, those takes were meaningless if it didn't come from the two-time MVP himself.
Additionally, another main point of controversy this offseason was who would actually be on the court for Milwaukee. The team has reportedly made a decision on who the starting point guard will be this season via head coach Doc Rivers.
Speaking of on-court talent, general manager Jon Horst said that the regular season roster is 'absolutely not' set yet. Milwaukee has already made so many moves this offseason, but it appears there is still work to do.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms He Evaluated His Future With Bucks This Offseason
Bucks Have Made Decision on Starting Point Guard for 2025-26 Season
Bucks GM Says Regular Season Roster ‘Absolutely Not’ Set Yet
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Brother Thanasis Brings Tons of Value to Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Stamp of Approval for Bucks’ Big Offseason Move
Bucks Owner Explains Controversial Damian Lillard Decision
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
