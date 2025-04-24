Bucks Reveal Injury Report For Game 3 vs Pacers
With nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard back in the fold, the mostly healthy Milwaukee Bucks still couldn't hold a candle to the Indiana Pacers in the second contest of their best-of-seven first round series.
While playing in Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the second straight game, the Pacers managed to outlast the Bucks, 123-115, to take Game 2 and build their series lead to 2-0.
Milwaukee faces something of a must-win situation as the series shifts to Fiserv Forum. No team in league history has ever rallied back from a 3-0 series deficit in a best-of-seven situation.
Per the Bucks' official X account, only one player is on the club's current injury report heading into Friday's Game 3.
Only one player, rookie power forward Tyler Smith, has made the Bucks' injury report. He is considered questionable to suit up with a left ankle sprain.
Milwaukee selected the 6-foot-11 forward with the No. 33 overall pick in last June's 2024 NBA Draft. After graduating from George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas, Smith decided to continue his career with a pro opportunity. Smith inked a two-year deal with pro club Overtime Elite, playing for Team Elite in 2021-22 and Cold Hearts in 2022-23.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks HC Doc Rivers Considering Major Changes After Falling 0-2 to Pacers
Smith then joined the now-defunct developmental squad G League Ignite for the 2023-24 season. Across 27 contests (two starts), Smith averaged 13.4 points on .481/.364/.725 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals per bout.
Smith failed to make any sort of dent in the Bucks' rotation for their 48-34 run in 2024-25.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors to East Rival Heat Up During Playoffs
The 20-year-old appeared in just 23 contests for the Bucks, logging averages of 2.9 points on .480/.433/.750 shooting splits and 1.1 rebounds in just 5.3 minutes of mostly mop-up action. He logged some time with the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's G League affiliate. In 15 healthy contests (four starts), Smith averaged 9.4 points on .429/.380/.789 shooting splits, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.
The series moves to Milwaukee on Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks' Doc Rivers Listed Among NBA's Worst Coaches in Player Poll
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
How Bobby Portis Can Replace Damian Lillard in Bucks Lineup
Nuggets’ Michael Malone Firing Has Instant Impact on Doc Rivers’ Bucks Future
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.