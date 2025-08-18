Bucks Notes: Warriors Want Bucks Forward, Giannis Trade Rumors, GM Jon Horst Disrespected

What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said To James Harden In 2014👀:



Giannis: “Stop pushing off”



Harden: “What? Don’t touch me”



Then, in 2021, Giannis won his first title and called out Harden:



“I could go to a superteam and win, but this is the hard way” pic.twitter.com/blxWU5qiqG