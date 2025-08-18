Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Warriors Want Bucks Forward, Giannis Trade Rumors, GM Jon Horst Disrespected

Aaron Coloma

Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are locked into a stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, which has stalled any and all signings on their front. One of the names they have considered in a sign-and-trade involving Kuminga, though, is Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is another player who has been tied with teams across the league this season, and the Brooklyn Nets are the latest team linked with the superstar.

A proposal from Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has the Bucks landing a haul of Michael Porter Jr. and five first-round picks for the All-NBA forward,.

The Ringer's Michael Pina believes general manager Jon Horst is to blame for the Bucks' playoff struggles.

"Very little has worked since he helped mold a championship team around Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021." said Pina. "Zero draft picks have panned out and his blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard was an overzealous catastrophe. "

