Chris Paul Makes Massive Statement On Retirement Decision
The San Antonio Spurs might've just gotten one year from Chris Paul, but the effect he had on the team might last for several seasons. Getting to play alongside rookie guard Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama allowed the two young stars to receive invaluable experience from one of the league's greatest point guards.
Paul logged an impressive 82 starts this past season in his 20th career season, which is something he's only done once before in his career. Now, with the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers viewed as the likely next destination, Paul revealed in a recent interview when he imagines that he'll decide to hang it up for good.
When asked how much longer he intends to play, Paul kept it blunt. "At the most, a year. I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself," Paul shared.
Paul is one of the greatest "pure" point guards in NBA history, as he currently ranks second on the all-time leaderboard behind only John Stockton. With Paul being over 3,000 assists behind Stockton, the Utah Jazz legend's record isn't in jeopardy. Regardless, Paul also has 12 NBA All-Star appearances and 11 All-NBA honors to his name, in addition to six steals titles.
A player that will more than likely go down as a First Ballot Hall of Famer, fans will now be tuning into what will be the final season for the NBA legend during the 2025-26 season.
Related Articles
6x NBA All-Star’s Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
Carter Bryant Finding Way Early with Summer Spurs