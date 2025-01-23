Bucks Provide Massive Update on Status of Game vs Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to keep the good vibes going. They have won seven of their last eight games and are one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference.
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to play some great basketball and is putting up some big numbers. As long as he can stay healthy, the team has a shot to win almost any game they play.
With the team playing as well as they have, any sort of interruption is not ideal. It could throw them off their rhythm.
Unfortunately for them, they had their game against the New Orleans Pelicans postponed on Tuesday because of a record snowstorm. The city had to deal with over ten inches of snow.
Now, there is a question whether or not the Bucks will be able to play in their game on Thursday. They are supposed to play in Milwaukee against the Miami Heat.
The issue is that New Orleans had their airport shut down due to the snowstorm. While it has reopened, there's a question whether or not that will be the case.
There has been an update on whether or not the game will be played.
As of right now, flights are supposed to continue out of New Orleans. That means that the Bucks will be playing their game in Miami as long as they can get back home tonight.
Even if the Bucks do end up playing this game, it's not going to be easy. They will be rushed to get back and be ready for a game against a solid Miami team.
Milwaukee obviously can't control the weather, so they just have to figure out how to put all of the distractions aside and focus on playing a winning brand of basketball.
Having both of their superstars healthy would help them play well in this game, too. It looks like both of them would be, but they have to get home to Milwaukee first.
The Bucks would like to play this game. Missing two games in a row would not be ideal.
