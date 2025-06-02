Bucks Provide Big Injury Update on Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard tore his Achilles during the first round of the NBA playoffs, though he has already had surgery and is already starting to rehab the injury.
Lillard had come back from a scary blood clot issue in the series against the Indiana Pacers, a rapid comeback that surprised many. He was going to hopefully help star Giannis Antetokounmpo come back from a sizeable series deficit.
He helped the Bucks win Game 3, though in Game 4, he went down with a leg injury, unable to put weight on it.
A few days after the injury, he underwent surgery, which was successful, though his return to the court remains unclear.
Lillard has already started rehabbing his injury, walking on a special treadmill that allows the player to avoid putting weight on his injured foot.
This will allow Lillard to move around and stay active during his lengthy recovery process.
This injury could prove devastating to Lillard's remaining career, considering he is already 34 years of age, out of his athletic prime, and is now going to have more of his remaining athleticism sapped from him.
Kevin Durant is the most noteworthy player who has been able to come back from the injury and still remain at an All-NBA level.
Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles around the same age that Lillard did, and he looked like a shell of his former self when he came back.
The time that a player is out for is anywhere between six months and a year, with an average of 10 months being the norm, according to ESPN's medical expert Stephania Bell.
Given the timeline, Lillard should miss most of the upcoming season, likely being able to play if the team makes it to the playoffs, though he will need time to ramp up.
Additionally, athletes are not expected to recover their lost athleticism until the following season, which means next season for Lillard will likely be about ramping up.
More Bucks news: Shocking West Team Named as Trade Partner for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Could Impact Kevin Durant
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to New Team as Potential Landing Spot
Former All-Star Sends Major Warning to NBA on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
West Team Viewed as Serious Contender for Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Undergo Big Position Change
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.