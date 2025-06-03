Raptors Potential Trade Package to Land Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks look poised to trade franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo if he demands a trade, which will lead to offers from around the league.
Antetokounmpo is facing a tough decision regarding his future. He could, for the first time, ask to leave the only NBA home that he has known.
The Bucks would not be under an obligation to seek out a trade if they don't want to. However, his service to the team and community will make it hard for them to reject his request.
If he is put on the market, all of the teams in the league are going to be interested in him, though only certain teams can offer a competitive package.
The Toronto Raptors have a ton of assets to offer, including young, talented players and draft picks that could entice the Bucks.
According to the Toronto Star, the Raptors and the Greek Freak have a mutual interest.
The Raptors could off Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. They also control their own future first-round picks, including this year’s No. 9 overall selection, which would likely need to be included.
According to Spotrac's trade machine, a package of Quickley, Barrett, and Dick would work in terms of matching salaries.
It would then be up to the two front offices to negotiate over how many first-round picks are attached, though given Antetokounmpo's multi-year deal, there will likely need to be several first round picks and swaps.
The trade would pair Antetokounmpo with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, alongside some quality depth and intriguing young players.
In a weak Eastern Conference, the Raptors would be title contenders.
For the Bucks, the organization gets a slew of draft picks to restock their arsenal, while getting three young players who are not in their prime yet.
All three players could form a young core to build off of, something that the Bucks do not have.
If the Bucks do not like a specific one of those young players from the Raptors, they could go for another player on their roster or include a third team to get even more assets.
Given the massive contract that Antetokounmpo has, there are only so many teams with enough assets and salaries to do the trade, and the Raptors are on that list.
