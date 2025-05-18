Bucks Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Stay in Milwaukee For One Reason
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a crucial offseason with a significant decision regarding whether to trade star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Many have predicted that the Bucks will end up trading Antetokounmpo at his own request, considering the state the team is in. However, general manager John Horst might prevent a blockbuster move by setting an incredibly high asking price.
"Like, they want every scenario to gut the other team. And Jon Horst is going to go for blood here, I’m telling you," Sam Amick of The Athletic said on the Ringer NBA podcast.
"He just got a new extension. He has the organization’s backing. Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis—he’s trying to do right by the Bucks.
"And that means that if every scenario in play leaves the other team so gutted that Giannis might not actually be in that much better of a situation, then maybe that’s where he looks at the room and says, 'All right, let me stay put.'”
Entering his 12th season in the NBA, Antetokounmpo has long been regarded as one of the best players in the league, with freakish length, explosiveness, and playmaking ability.
He has already delivered the Bucks a championship at a time when the team lacked direction and star players willing to lay roots in Wisconsin.
Ever since they won the title, however, the team has been striving to compete year after year, trying to maximize Antetokounmpo's prime years and keep their franchise cornerstone happy.
The franchise has made several short-sighted moves regarding trades, giving up future assets and players to acquire high-level, established players who can deliver immediate production.
Currently, the front office lacks the capacity to make significant improvements to the current roster, which was only sufficient to result in elimination in the first round of the playoffs.
With no clear path to improvement in sight, especially considering Damian Lillard's devastating injury, the Bucks cannot offer Antetokounmpo a clear route to contendership.
The issue with moving the star player is the hefty price they will need to charge any suitor. Securing a boatload of assets for a full rebuild is crucial, and given how bare-bones the roster is long-term, there will be an onus on the franchise to acquire as many assets as possible.
Given how stripped down the roster would be after the trade, it would be tough for Antetokounmpo to contend with any team that cuts a deal for him, especially considering his $50+ million salary that will consume a massive portion of the cap.
Even if Antetokounmpo manages to muster the courage to request a trade from his one and only franchise, the grass might not be greener on the other side, especially if the Bucks demand the biggest trade package possible.
