How Did Bucks’ Andre Jackson Jr Perform in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest?
Second-year Milwaukee Bucks swingman Andre Jackson Jr. has been a surprisingly big part of Milwaukee's defense this season.
The 6-foot-6 wing was selected with the No. 36 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after winning a title with the University of Connecticut Huskies.
Jackson was a fairly unheralded asset early, yet another raw, defense-first athlete brought in by a Bucks front office that has recently struggled to develop young talent alongside nine-time All-Star Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, still very much in his prime at age 30, and nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard, rescinding from his own peak at age 34.
After Gary Trent Jr.'s defensive issues became a massive liability for starting in the backcourt next to Lillard, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers demoted the veteran sharpshooter and promoted Jackson to the starting shooting guard gig.
He's been there ever since, and although he doesn't score much, he has helped stabilize the club's previously inconsistent perimeter defense.
Heading into Saturday night's AT&T Slam Dunk Contest festivities, the athletic young guard was angling to be the first-ever Milwaukee player to win that particular competition. Antetokounmpo, one of the great modern in-game dunkers, has never won.
The 6-foot-11 big man competed in the 2015 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest before he ascneded to superstar status, but lost to eventual two-time All-Star Sacramento Kings swingman Zach LaVine, then still with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jackson entered the night looking to prevent two-time defending Slam Dunk Contest champ Mac McClung, now on a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic, from winning his third straight title. Jackson also had to fend off challenges from intriguing rookies Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls.
Jackson started things off by attempting a creative slam, but whiffed on his first two tries. He tried to clean things up with his third and fourth tries, but failed to complete them.
With his fifth and final look, he wrapped up an easy two-handed jam.
Kevin Kelly of 103.7 The Buzz Arkansas suggested that Jackson's subpar run was a perfect encapsulation of the disappointing crop of competitors in AT&T Slam Dunk Contests of recent vintage.
Jackson notched an average score of 43.8 with his first dunk. For his second dunk, Jackson attempted a driving baseline alley-oop from a disappointing dunk coach. He ultimately opted to pivot, driving from the top of the 3-point arc with a one-handed scoop dunk.
Ultimately, Jackson was eliminated in the first round. Castle and McClung advanced.
Across 51 games in 2024-25 (43 starts), Jackson is averaging 3.9 points on .471/.386/.556 shooting splits, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals a night.
