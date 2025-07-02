Bucks Zone

Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Bucks Exit With Cryptic Post About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Gabe Smallson

Jan 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with guard Damian Lillard (0) after scoring a basket in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks recently waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to create cap space for the eventual signing of big man Myles Turner, and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was reportedly 'not pleased' with the decision.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Antetokounmpo reportedly knew about the move to waive Lillard beforehand and was said to have been excited about it.

This caused Lillard himself to take to Twitter/X to reply with a cryptic GIF in response to the report.

The Bucks have been one of the most active teams so far since NBA Free Agency opened, but the move to not only waive a superstar in Lillard, but to do so to bring in a highly sought-after center from a hated rival is still mind-boggling.

The added layer of drama regarding if Antetokounmpo knew about the Lillard decision or not further intensifies this new saga.

Lillard averaged 24.6 points, seven assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game during two seasons with the Bucks. He was an All-Star in both seasons in Milwaukee as he will now focus on his Achilles recovery and finding his next team.

Antetokounmpo has been no stranger to antics on the internet this offseason, but regardless of his knowledge of Lillard's departure, the Bucks are going to be distinctly different going into the 2025-26 campaign.

Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton are other key casualties of this offseason, but Gary Harris, along with Turner, will be great additions to the team.

Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Jericho Sims, and Kevin Porter Jr. have all been retained this offseason and will be back with the Bucks as the anticipation to avenge a playoff run that ended all too soon will begin this Fall.

GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

