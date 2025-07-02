Bucks Slammed by NBA Hall of Famer for Damian Lillard Treatment
The Milwaukee Bucks shockingly waived eight-time NBA All-Star guard Damian Lillard on Tuesday.
The decision came after the Bucks signed former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract. Turner will replace center Brook Lopez, who signed a two-year $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers the day before.
Lillard was one of three players who tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs, along with Pacers’ point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum.
After sustaining the injury in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Pacers, Lillard underwent surgery to repair the tendon on May 2. He will likely miss all of next season recovering from the injury.
The Bucks desperately need more financial flexibility, especially if they want to keep All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the two years remaining on his $186 million contract.
And so, Milwaukee made the controversial decision to waive Lillard while he navigates a long and challenging recovery process.
Although the move may have helped the Bucks financially, NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony criticized Milwaukee for their lack of loyalty to Lillard.
In three separate Instagram comments, he wrote “NO LOYALTY IN SPORTS!!!”, “BUSINESS PER USUAL!!”, and “SMH (shaking my head)”.
Anthony, who was elected into the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in April, was waived twice throughout his 20-season career. The Atlanta Hawks waived the 10-time NBA All-Star in 2018 then the Chicago Bulls waived him the following season in 2019.
Lillard will still receive all of the $113 million owed by the Bucks on his contract. After he finishes rehabilitating his Achilles tendon, Lillard will be able to explore other options in the league.
In addition to waiving Lillard, the Bucks traded guard Pat Connaughton to the Charlotte Hornet for guard Vasilije Micic and rescinded the qualifying offer of young guard Ryan Rollins.
The Bucks also signed forward Bobby Portis to a three-year, $44 million deal to keep the NBA champion in Milwaukee through at least the 2026-27 season, as the deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.
