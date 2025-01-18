Doc Rivers Goes After Bucks For 'Messing Around' During Dominant Win Over Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks are finally starting to play some really good basketball. They have won six of their last seven games and have risen to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Some of that has been because of a much softer part of their schedule. Two of those wins have come against the Toronto Raptors, which is one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Milwaukee's most recent win came against the Raptors by a score of 130-112. It was a game that they weren't really in danger of losing.
Despite the dominant win, Doc Rivers was not pleased with how his team played. Specifically, he was angry with how the team played early in the fourth quarter.
When asked about it, Rivers did not hold back about his team.
“We messed around,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said. “They cut it to 10. The whole fourth quarter you felt like they could get back in this game if they made one of those shots. Thank goodness they didn’t. That’s something we’ll watch I didn’t particularly love how we played offense in the second half it’s hard to say that when you; even it’s hard to tell a player you shot 52% and you’re not happy. I’m not disappointed, I just think we’re better, we can play even better.”
Rivers clearly wants his team to keep the intensity up throughout the entire game. He was not pleased with the effort once they got a big league.
He also made it clear that he wasn't disappointed, he just thinks that the team can play better throughout the entire stretch of the game.
The Bucks are trying to play some good basketball right now while also keeping their eyes out for a deal that can make them even better. They are one of the teams to watch when it comes to making a move at the trade deadline.
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to play great basketball. They need someone who can help share his load on defense, particularly at the wing position.
Even though the Bucks sit fourth in the East at the moment, they are just two games ahead of Miami for the ninth spot. Any sort of slide would be problematic for them.
