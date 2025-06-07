Flashy Trade Idea Has Bucks Land Unbelievable Haul For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Despite the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo has not decided whether or not he wants to be traded from the Milwaukee Bucks, teams are anticipating that will happen.
Antetokounmpo has given an indication that he would be open to moving on to a different franchise for the first time in his career. Trade proposals have been springing up ever since.
No trade can be executed until the NBA Finals are over and free agency begins. Antetokounmpo is expected to have an answer for the Bucks well before that time comes.
The Milwaukee Bucks get a massive return for Giannis Antetokounmpo in four-team trade proposal
The Bucks are going to try to get as much as possible in any Antetokounmpo trade. Bleacher Report has them doing just that in a wild trade proposal. Here is the full, four-team proposal:
Toronto Raptors get:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (from Bucks)
- Jalen Smith (from Bulls)
- Jevon Carter (from Bulls)
Milwaukee Bucks get:
- RJ Barrett (from Raptors)
- Gradey Dick (from Raptors)
- Chris Boucher (sign-and-trade from Raptors)
- Ja'Kobe Walter (from Raptors)
- Gabe Vincent (from Lakers)
- 2025 No. 9 (this and the following picks are all from Raptors)
- 2026 first-round swap rights
- 2026 Lakers second-rounder
- 2027 first-round pick
- 2028 first-round swap rights
- 2029 first-round pick
- 2030 first-round swap rights
- 2031 first-round pick
- 2032 first-round swap rights (top-five protected for the Raptors)
Los Angeles Lakers get:
- Jakob Poeltl (from Raptors)
- Lonzo Ball (from Bulls)
Chicago Bulls get:
- Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (from Lakers)
- Shake Milton (from Lakers)
- AJ Lawson (from Raptors)
- $10 million trade exception (Ball)
- $9 million trade exception (Smith)
- $1.5 million trade exception (Carter)
As you can see, the Bucks would get the perfect mixture of draft picks and young players from a variety of teams. This is about as goood of a return as they could hope for.
If this is something that was actually proposed to the Bucks, they should absolutely accept it. It would give them enough to build around RJ Barrett and use the draft picks to further add to the roster.
It's highly unlikely that something like this would ever happen because it's so complicated. Very rarely do four-team trades happen. It's even rarer when they include one of the five best players on the planet.
