Former Bucks All-Star Suffers Concerning Knee Injury
Former Milwaukee Bucks star forward Khris Middleton might have suffered a significant knee injury. He will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, which he suffered on Thursday in their loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Middleton was forced to leave the game at halftime due to right knee soreness. The Wizards suffered one of their worst losses of the season, 162-109.
Although the Wizards' season was long over before they acquired Middleton in February, this is a huge blow. In a four-team deal, they sent out Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Washington Wizards and received Kyle Kuzma from Washington and Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks.
While the fan base was not happy with the trade, it was necessary if the Bucks wanted to make a legitimate deep playoff run this season. Middleton, a Bucks legend in his own right, was a shell of himself even after he returned from his ankle recovery this season.
Middleton only played 23 games with seven starts for the Bucks, averaging 12.6 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three in 23.2 minutes of action.
In the season, the 33-year-old appeared in 36 total games, averaging 12.0 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three in 23 minutes of action. His minutes this season are his lowest since his rookie season with the Detroit Pistons in the 2012-13 season.
The three-time All-Star holds a $33.3 million player option for the next season. If this knee injury is not a severe one, he will likely exercise it.
The 33-year-old was a cornerstone of both the team and the community. Throughout his Bucks tenure, he played a crucial role, particularly during the 2020-21 season when Milwaukee secured its second championship in franchise history.
Middleton appeared in 735 games for the Bucks, averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc while logging 31.1 minutes per contest.
More Bucks: Bucks GM Admits Trading Khris Middleton Was Toughest Decision of His Career
Bucks Hopeful Damian Lillard Can Make a Comeback This Season
Notable NBA Players Who Suffered Same Injury as Bucks' Damian Lillard
Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Plan to Replace Damian Lillard
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.