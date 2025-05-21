Former Bucks Star Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Get 'Selfish' And Join Wild Contender
A former multi-time All-Star-turned-Milwaukee Bucks role player has weighed in on two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.
Ever since nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon and the Bucks departed the playoffs in the first round for the third consecutive season, speculation across the league has run absolutely rampant that Antetokounmpo could demand a trade.
The Bucks' path back to true contender status looks particularly fraught now, as Lillard could either miss the entire next season or most of it, and even when he does return there's no guarantee he'll regain his All-Star form. With Lillard out, the Bucks have lost probably their best lingering trade chip to use over the summer.
During a recent episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," former reserve Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins picked one particular club he felt should add Antetokounmpo.
"I think this is the year. And the fact that he's starting to slowly put out the certain types [of] things he's looking for with his next team — example: saying 'I don't want to play in a state with a state tax' — we've never heard these types of things from Giannis before," Cousins said. "So I can definitely see a breakup on the horizon. And I think it's time. I think Giannis and the Bucks have run their course. I think he's given them everything he can, and I think it's time for him to start thinking about himself in this situation. It's time for him to be selfish with his career. I'd love to see him in Miami."
Cousins, who spent a portion of the 2021-22 season as Brook Lopez's backup, is voting for the Miami Heat to bring in Antetokounmpo.
What a trade package would look like remains to be seen. Presumably one of the team's two fringe All-Stars, Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo, would be included in the deal — which would likely kill the team's immediate championship upside. A "Big Three" of Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Herro would at least be enticing, although Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are currently both power forwards now, and neither can shoot. Even if Adebayo was shifted back to the center position, there could be floor spacing issues.
"I think that's the move. It would definitely help Miami with them struggling to get a superstar with how their breakup went with Jimmy Butler. He wants to play in a tax-free state," Cousins said. "It makes complete sense. It's an organization that's proven they know how to build around a superstar. It'd definitely put a better light on Pat Riley, [thanks to] how it went with Jimmy Butler, to get a superstar like Giannis."
In his 67 healthy regular season games last year, Antetokounmpo averaged an appetizing line of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists for a 48-34 Bucks squad. His addition would certainly raise the Heat's ceiling, even if more moves might be required to make the team a true contender.
