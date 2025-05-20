Patrick Beverley Shoots Down Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors With Solid Theory
Former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley has a theory on his one-time teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The two-time league MVP, 30, got booted from the playoffs without winning a single series for the third consecutive year this spring, when his Bucks were obliterated by the Indiana Pacers in just five games.
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of that Pacers series, and could be sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season, while drawing an exorbitant salary. Next year, Lillard will be 35, making $54.1 million. That will make him nearly impossible to trade away for value, meaning the Bucks' path to improving their roster around Antetokounmpo is pretty much closed until at least 2026-27.
Even when Lillard does come back, there is no guarantee he'll be the same player. His fit with Antetokounmpo, even when he's been healthy, has also just not been great. They were expected to develop a lethal pick-and-roll attack and blitz opponents on offense, but that has never materialized.
Lately, Antetokounmpo has been very active on X, making funny allusions to the fact that he might demand a trade out of town.
On his Barstool Sports podcast "The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone," Beverley postulated that Antetokounmpo was just having fun, and wouldn't actually request a trade — even if he can't actually win in Milwaukee for probably the rest of his prime.
"I don't think they'll actually trade him," Beverley said. "Giannis, don't talk to anybody from the media besides his brother... Giannis, he's a troll. The two biggest trolls I know [are] him and [Joel] Embiid. They might get in front of a camera and say some corny, funny-ass shit, but they are [unbelievable] trolls."
Fittingly, Antetokounmpo trolled Beverley's reflection on his own trolling, quote-tweeting his post by noting, "Life is more fun that way" with a laughing emoji.
A three-time All-Defensive Team honoree, Beverley suited up for the Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers before wrapping up his career with Milwaukee.
