Former NBA Veteran Says Bucks Missing Damian Lillard is Big Problem
The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into the postseason once again ready to take on the Indiana Pacers, their Eastern Conference rivals.
The two teams have been at odds since last year when the Pacers defeated the Bucks in six games in the first round. While Indiana has homecourt advantage this time, Milwaukee has dominated their match ups this season, winning three of their four games.
However, their is concern regarding the absence of Damian Lillard, one of the prime offensive options for Milwaukee that is suffering from deep vein thrombosis. He has been integral to their success, averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games.
These worries were shared by NBA veteran and co-host of the Knuckleheads podcast Quentin Richardson during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
"I think them not having Dame is huge," Richardson said. "I think that could be the difference in the series. I still think that Giannis is still a dominant enough force that I won't be surprised if he powers them to the win of this series, but I feel like not having Dame is going to be a huge, huge thing."
That being said, Richardson had plenty of compliments for Kevin Porter Jr., who has been stepping up since Lillard has been absent.
"Even though they picked up Kevin Porter at the trade deadline and he has been a huge addition for them, especially now that Dame has been out, he's been balling and I like his game."
Since joining the Bucks, Porter has averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
"But the Pacers have a real opportunity right now," Richardson continued. "I mean, being down a top 75 All-Star player like Dame, they got a real opportunity to really go in there and prove a point and knock Milwaukee off right now."
While this proves to be an opportunity for Indiana, it's also a chance for Milwaukee to prove themselves as a dominant force in the NBA.
