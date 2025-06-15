Giannis Antetokounmpo May Take On Unexpected Role For Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could take on a new role within the team, according to reports.
The do-it-all star plays several hats on the court for the Bucks, but his deployment on offense may change for the upcoming season.
Typically, Antetokounmpo plays as the team's top transition outlet, getting downhill and finishing at the rim. In the half-court sets, he acts like a traditional forward, setting screens and cutting, joined by relentless off-ball movement.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Greek Freak may serve as a primary initiator, handling the ball more and creating for others.
"Antetokounmpo did seem to enjoy getting the opportunity to serve more as a 'point forward' or whatever you might want to call his role at the end of the season," Nehm wrote in an article.
"He explained why he believed it was happening with a “cookie jar” analogy late in the season, but I think one of the most impressive aspects of his shift into the “point forward” role was his ability to increase his assists while also decreasing his turnovers."
An earlier version of Antetokounmpo was a point forward, handling the ball regularly and working on his dribbling.
Over time, Antetokounmpo evolved into an off-ball player, but he is just as capable of initiating offense, and with Damian Lillard out of the lineup, he will need to take on a bigger playmaking role.
A new offense centered around him features a good amount of pick and rolls with the Greek Freak handling the ball, getting mismatches, and making passes over shorter defenders.
Antetokounmpo could have a season for the history books if Doc Rivers manages to design an offense centered around him.
The roster needs additional shooting and athleticism for the offense to be fully optimized. The Bucks aren't capable of meaningfully adding many quality pieces which likely limits the team to another early playoff exit.
A title won't be on the cards, but the 2025-2026 season could unleash Antetokounmpo into a true "Monstar."
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.