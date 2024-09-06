A Healthy Khris Middleton Could Be the Difference for the Milwaukee Bucks Title Hopes in 2024-25
MILWAUKEE — The 2024-25 NBA season is approaching, and with that the Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to get back into title contention after being eliminated in the first-round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Having signed Delon Wright, Gary Trent Jr. and Taurean Prince through free agency earlier this offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have made the necessary tweaks to its roster in hopes to remaining one of the top threats in the Eastern Conference alongside with the 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics and other top contenders such as the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.
In order to remain one of the top favorites in the East, the Bucks will have to get off on the right foot and play consistent basketball all throughout the season to ensure themselves a high seed, which could specially be linked to the health and play of their Big 3.
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Milwaukee surely has one of the NBA's top duos. However, unlike most NBA squads, the Bucks also have a third co-star in Khris Middleton that could prove to be a huge difference in whether or not they can make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning their second NBA championship in 2021.
Ever since Middleton slipped and sprained his MCL in a 2022 NBA playoff matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the three-time NBA All-Star has struggled to remain healthy. Two seasons ago, Middleton appeared in just 33 regular season games before following that up with 55 regular season games played last season in 2023-24. His recent injury history has been a cause of concern and in large part hindered the success of the organization over the past handful of seasons.
Despite his injuries, Middleton has shown that, when healthy, he remains one of the smoothest offensive players in the league. Last postseason, in six games against the Indiana Pacers during the first-round, Middleton averaged an impressive 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field while Antetokounmpo and Lillard missed games with injuries.
While Middleton isn't expected to put up those type of numbers with the Bucks' two stars back, theres a strong chance he could play a big role in getting Milwaukee back into title contention. His play — and health status — could very well be the difference in whether the Bucks can actually compete for an NBA championship.
With most opposing defenses set to key on Antetokounmpo and Lillard, Middleton will often have mismatches he can exploit to keep the Bucks' offense flowing nicely.
As someone who isn't looking for the limelight, Middleton makes for the perfect third star behind Lillard and Giannis. And when they are all healthy — which hasn't been that often since they only played in 42 games and 758 minutes with one another a year ago — they are certainly one of the best trios in the game.
Middleton's injuries have limited the trio's impact, and things weren't looking too good ahead of this season when he underwent surgery on both ankles earlier this offseason. However, Middleton is expected to make a full recovery by the time the Bucks tip off the regular season with a road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 23 next month.
If the Milwaukee Bucks want to add its third championship trophy, then Middleton will have to be healthy enough to see the court on most game nights and play well enough to keep his title as a co-star in Milwaukee.
