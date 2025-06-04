Rockets Remain Heavily Invested in Landing Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a crossroads in the team's future as star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the franchise weigh up his future.
There have been several contenders linked to the Greek Freaks, though one of the more persistent names linked to the Bucks star is the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets were one of the best teams in the regular season, having a great defense and athletic players, though they struggled to establish themselves in the playoffs and generate offense to be competitive.
Houston has a lot of quality depth on the roster at all of the positions, full of young players and a few complementary veterans that bring experience.
The team also owns its own first round picks in the future with other assests.
Given the team's ammunition for a trade, the Rockets are poised to offer one of the best packages in the league.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets are aware of their viability as a trade candidate if Antetokounmpo hits the market.
"Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a target, team sources said, but there has been recent uncertainty in the past week on Antetokounmpo’s actual availability — not to mention the potential asking price Milwaukee would require," Iko reported in a story on The Athletic.
The Bucks could get a massive haul from the Rockets, including several young players like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, or Alperen Sengun. While all three are not going to be included, one of them, with Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason, could be a tantalizing core for the Bucks going forward.
Also, there would be several first-round picks included in the trade, filling the team's draft pick reserves that have been depleted due to all the trades to help build contending teams for Antetokounmpo.
There is still no clarity about Antetokounmpo's future, whether or not he will actually request a trade or force a move, though if he does, the Rockets are poised to make the swing for the superstar and give him a chance to win more titles.
