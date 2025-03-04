One-Time Bucks Center Announces Retirement Following 10-Year NBA Career
Former Milwaukee Bucks center Meyers Leonard has officially retired from the game of basketball.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared the news via X.
Leonard shared this post and video announcing his retirement via his personal X account.
"I knew after the Milwaukee season that I couldn’t play basketball anymore. It was the hardest decision I never had to make—because my body made it for me. At first, I wasn’t planning to say anything. I figured people would assume as time passed.
"But what I’ve come to realize is that while my body told me to hang it up, my heart wasn’t ready. Learning to sing and songwrite has given me a chance to reflect on everything basketball has given me—and how every goodbye has led to something good.
"Leaving my small hometown to play for the University of Illinois led to meeting the love of my life. Leaving college early for the NBA gave me the opportunity to take care of my entire family."
"Leaving Portland for Miami gave me the chance to compete in the Finals and play the best basketball of my career.
"And now, leaving the NBA has given me the greatest blessing of all—the chance to be the father I never had, to fall asleep next to my beautiful wife every night, and to spend time with the most important people in my life.
"This song is a thank you—to basketball, the fans, my teammates, my family, the organizations, and everyone who believed in a young kid from Robinson, Illinois. I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Cheers to the next chapter. -The Hammer"
Leonard was the No. 11 overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft. After spending the first seven years of his career with Portland and his next two with the Miami Heat, he joined the Milwaukee Bucks, signing a 10-day contract.
He signed another 10-day contract after the initial one and eventually joined the team in mid-March 2023.
In only nine games played with the Bucks, he averaged 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.1 assists, and 0.2 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three in 12.7 minutes. Leonard started two games for the Bucks.
Leonard averaged 5.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.3 blocks while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three in 456 games and 15.9 minutes of action in his career.
