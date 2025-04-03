Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Final Injury Bucks vs 76ers Injury Report Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a desperate situation when it comes to seeding right now. They are stuck in sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
They sit just a half-game behind the Pistons for fifth in the East. They probably won't be able to catch the Indiana Pacers for fourth, which would give them home-court advantage in the first round.
Still, they would much rather face the Pacers in the first round than the New York Knicks, which is who they are currently slotted to take on. Without Damian Lillard, either series will be a hurdle to overcome.
With Lillard out, a lot more pressure has fallen on Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has to carry the offensive load in a way that he hasn't for the last five or so years.
Unfortunately, that means he has to play a lot at the end of the season. That's not ideal for them because they are trying to keep him healthy.
He is on the injury report ahead of a critical game against the 76ers. He is listed as probable due to a left foot sprain.
Though there is always a chance that probably players could miss matches, it has been revealed that
Antetokounmpo will suit up against the 76ers.
The Bucks are hoping that the foot injury is not something that will cause him too many issues once the playoffs arrive. He missed the entire first-round series against the Pacers last year.
Philadelphia will be missing their three best players for this game. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have all been shut down for the season.
Milwaukee should be able to take care of business against a team that is tanking. They need to beat the teams who are actively trying to lose games.
Antetokounmpo has to be an effective player in order for them to be a factor once the playoffs do roll around. His foot needs to be mostly healthy, too.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Bucks' Current Skid Sparks Concern for Their Playoff Chances
