Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Knicks? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a critical part of their season. They have lost four of their last six games and now have to deal with the disastrous Damian Lillard injury news.
With Lillard out, the Bucks are in danger of staying in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. That's where they currently sit, and they are a half-game behind the Pistons for the fifth spot.
The good news is that they can't possibly slide into the play-in unless they lose pretty much every game they have left on their schedule. At worst, they'll be sixth.
With Lillard being out indefinitely, that puts a lot more pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry the load. That means he has to stay healthy, too.
Ahead of a crucial matchup against the New York Knicks, Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable because of a left foot sprain. He will play in this game.
The Bucks have to start winning games if they want to have any shot of catching the Pacers for the fourth spot in the East. They are now two and a half games behind Indiana for that spot.
Perhaps the Bucks no longer care about their seeding. They might not think that they can reach that spot, so they might be a little more conservative in the final games of the year.
Milwaukee will get Bobby Portis back in a couple of weeks, right before the end of the regular season. That should help them as they head into the postseason.
Antetokounmpo missed the entire first round of the playoffs last year, so they need him to be healthy this year. If he isn't the Bucks are in serious danger of being swept, no matter who they end up playing.
After this game against the Knicks, they don't play another team with a wining record until the final two games of the season when they play Detroit. They still have a shot to make up some ground in the standings.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
