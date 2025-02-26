Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Rockets? Bucks Release Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to get themselves healthy as they get out of the All-Star break. They are trying to catch the Indiana Pacers for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Right now, they are tied for that fourth spot. Whoever gets that spot gets homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs. They think that could give them an advantage to making a deep run in the playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been fighting an injury lately. It is another calf injury, which is the same injury he suffered at the end of last year that caused him to miss the playoffs.
Antetokounmpo was forced to miss the All-Star game due to his calf injury. He missed a total of six games with the injury.
He has played in three straight games after the break but has been held to a minutes restriction. The Bucks are trying to keep this injury from becoming a bigger deal later down the line.
The Bucks are taking on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Prior to the game, Antetokounmpo was listed as probable due to a calf strain and has been upgraded to available.
Antetokounmpo is going to do everything necessary to keep himself healthy when the playoffs roll around. He missed the entire first round against the Pacers last season.
Had he played, the Bucks feel like they could have beaten the Pacers and made a deep run in the playoffs. They have been focused on getting back to the playoffs and avenging that loss.
The Bucks would rather have their star players miss games in February than in April. This is part of the reason that they traded for Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma gives them some insurance against injury. He can help take the burden when it comes to scoring. He has always been a solid scorer in the NBA.
Milwaukee has won four straight games and four of their last five. They are committed to keeping that run going as long as they can.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
