Bucks' Andre Jackson Signs Shoe Deal With Adidas Ahead of NBA All-Star Appearance
Ahead of his appearance in the 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest, Milwaukee Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr. has landed a shoe deal. The deal is between Jackson Jr. and Adidas, with the Bucks forward expected to wear the shoes during the dunk contest.
Nick DePaula posted the news on social media, with Bucks guard Damian Lillard retweeting the post.
"BREAKING: Bucks high flier Andre Jackson Jr. has signed a shoe deal with Adidas ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest. Look for @andrejackson111 to support Adidas’ lifetime athlete Damian Lillard’s signature series and lace up this "Outer Limits" Dame 9 in the Dunk Contest."
Jackson Jr. will be in the Slam Dunk contest on Saturday and will look to represent the Bucks proudly. The forward is a high-flying defensive minded wing who Milwaukee really appreciates on the court.
For the season, Jackson Jr, has averaged 3.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.3 minutes per game while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
The forward is more known for his dunking abilities and he has captivated the city of Milwaukee. He is very athletic and uses it to his advantage whenever he is in games.
The forward has spoken about his plans during the All-Star festivities and he wants to emulate a former Dunk champion. Jackson Jr. gave praise to former All-Star Vince Carter when discussing the event.
If Jackson Jr. can come away with the title over the weekend, he could become the first player in Bucks history to win this event. All eyes will be on him this weekend as he looks to make some history in his new shoes.
