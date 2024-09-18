Bucks' City Edition Jersey Is Leaked; Some Fans Are Quick to Cry Foul
MILWAUKEE — The NBA's 2024-25 City Edition jerseys were leaked on social media. Initial fan reactions to the Bucks uniform, which remains unconfirmed, are ho-hum.
According to NBA.com, Milwaukee's three primary colors are Good Land Green, Cream City Cream and Great Lakes Blue. The 2024-25 fourth jersey reportedly will be Great Lakes Blue, a City Edition staple four of the past five seasons since the NBA banned the 2019-20 "Cream City" jerseys, a fan favorite.
Despite fans clamoring for the "Cream City" jerseys to return, Bucks chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey noted in an 2022 interview with UniWatch that the Bucks can't wear them because they interfere with technology that is used for digitally inserted, on-court advertisements that can be seen only on TV broadcasts.
Of course, Bucks fans chimed in with their initial feedback.
The official rollout of the City Edition jerseys will be later this fall.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA's 25 HIGHEST-PAID PLAYERS - BUCKS' GIANNIS, LILLARD TIED FOR 12TH: For the sixth consecutive season, one or more Milwaukee Bucks will rank among the NBA's 25 highest-paid players. At No. 12, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each will be paid $48.8 million. Golden State's Steph Curry is No. 1. CLICK HERE
- PAT BEV: MILWAUKEE BUCKS STAR GIANNIS TRANSCENDS POSITION LABELS: Asked to rank the NBA's best power forwards, Patrick Beverly left out Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wait. What?! He's not a four, Beverly said. Giannis is a three, like LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, and Kevin Durant. And Giannis agrees. CLICK HERE
- BUCKS' $193-MILLION PAYROLL, 4TH-HIGHEST IN NBA, WILL LIMIT ROSTER MOVES: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are the highest-paid players on a Milwaukee Bucks payroll that exceeds the NBA's salary cap by nearly $53 million. For teams above the cap, the collective bargaining agreement imposes restrictions on signings and trades. CLICK HERE