NBA Rivals Care More About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Future Than LeBron James
Amid a busy 2025 Milwaukee Bucks offseason, the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors have been swirling.
Even though Bucks president Peter Feigin has laughed off this concept for the most part, the rest of the NBA believes that there is still a more serious element to this. It has even led to more buzz in NBA circles than the rumors surrounding LeBron James' NBA future according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
The Eastern Conference appears to be wide open this season with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers both dealing with their franchise cornerstone's Achilles tears, and the rest of the usual East contenders looking to be in disarray.
The Bucks, who parted ways with Damian Lillard after his Achilles tear, poached Myles Turner from the rival Pacers to bolster the front court and serve as a dynamic replacement for Brook Lopez, and also added guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris.
This has still led many around the league to wonder what Antetokounmpo's future holds, either this offseason, or when he has a player option after the 2026-27 season.
Given the uncertainty not just with James' next team, but if he will even still be playing basketball beyond next season, this is likely why the Greek Freak is reportedly garnering more attention from front offices.
Another piece to this puzzle is fellow superstar big man Nikola Jokic.
He, too, will have the option to be a free agent after the 2026-27 season if he doesn't pick up his player option. According to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, teams are anticipating both being available during free agency and planning accordingly.
Regardless, Antetokounmpo seems to be in good spirits this offseason, from posting his thoughts on MVP awards, interacting with fans, and perhaps fanning the flames of trade rumors in a light-hearted way.
The two-time MVP is heading into his 13th NBA season and coming off of back-to-back 30.4 points per game averages. At just 30 years old, there is no telling what else Antetokounmpo will accomplish on the hardwood.
