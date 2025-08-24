New Bucks Signing Now Official Ahead of Training Camp
A fresh Milwaukee Bucks signing is now on the books.
The club has had a busy and well-documented offseason.
General manager Jon Horst kicked things off by selecting Mega Basket power forward/center Bogoljub Markovic with the No. 47 pick in June's 2025 NBA Draft.
Next, Horst made perhaps the boldest play of the summer, opting to stretch and waive the remaining $112.6 million on injured nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's contract — originally set to pay him across just the next two seasons — and will now pay the 35-year-old $22.5 million to play elsewhere for the next five years.
Horst used the added space to ink Indiana Pacers free agent center Myles Turner to a four-season, $108.9 million agreement, their marquee signing of the summer.
Horst also brought in ex-Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris, while re-signing Bucks free agents Bobby Portis Jr. (who had opted out of the final year of his deal), Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins and Jericho Sims.
In one of the more fascinating under-the-radar moves of his offseason, Horst inked 3-and-D shooting guard/small forward Amir Coffey — who might be straight-up better than Harris right now — to a steal of a training camp deal.
Amir Coffey Will Fight for Milwaukee's Final Roster Spot
The Bucks technically have 15 players signed to their standard roster right now, but guard Andre Jackson Jr.'s contract only becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the regular season. It seems like Coffey will be competing with other training camp invitees for Jackson's spot.
According to RealGM’s log of NBA transactions, the young swingman's Milwaukee training camp contract has now become official.
In 72 healthy bouts with the 50-32 Clippers (13 starts), Coffey averaged a career-best 9.7 points on borderline-elite .471/.409/.891 shooting splits, 2.2 boards, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 swipes a night. A career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter on 2.5 triple tries a game, the seventh-year vet could compete with Prince for legitimate rotation minutes along the wing.
He's the kind of smart, low-risk play Horst needs to nail if the Bucks have any hope of a deep playoff run.
