Trade Offers Being Prepared For Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Amid Uncertainty: Report
As the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason continues, the big storyline comes from the status of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since the team was eliminated, the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee has come into question.
More Bucks news: Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Reveals Bucks Promise to Star
Many around the NBA believe that Antetokounmpo could ask out of the team, and then the Bucks would start the bidding war to deal him. So far, there has been no indication about Antetokounmpo wanting out of Milwaukee, but that news could come at any time.
But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, opposing teams have begun preparing trade offers for the Bucks star amid all the uncertainty,
"It remains unclear, furthermore, if he ultimately will or he won't (request a trade). The only certainty to emerge in the 27 days since the Bucks last played a game: Teams are quietly lining up to make trade pitches for the 30-year-old if he becomes available ... without waiting to see if they land on the widely anticipated list of preferred destinations that Antetokounmpo would be expected to furnish if he indeed reaches that point," The Stein Line wrote.
If the Bucks do trade Antetokounmpo, it has been reported that general manager Jon Horst would be going for blood. This could see the list of suitors for the star player be limited due to what teams could realistically offer Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo has been the franchise cornerstone for the Bucks since he was drafted, so the team would need something to sell to the fan base. While Milwaukee likely doesn't want to trade Antetokounmpo, if he asks out, they may not have a choice.
More Bucks news: Former NBA Guard Blames Bucks' Damian Lillard For Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
The NBA is truly a player's league, so the star players tend to hold power in a lot of different situations. If Antetokounmpo doesn't feel that he can win in Milwaukee anymore, he will ask out.
But until that happens, the Bucks will act as if he will be on the roster next season. No matter which direction takes place, this will be a massive summer for this franchise.
More Bucks news:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Take New Turn With Intriguing Trade Package
Bucks Believe That Only Doc Rivers Can Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Town: Report
Multiple NBA Agents Offer Unfortunate Prediction For Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.