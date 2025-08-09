Will Bucks’ Summer Deals Convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to Not Demand a Trade?
The Milwaukee Bucks have been desperate to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy enough to stay in Milwaukee for his entire career. He has made it no secret that he wants to win multiple titles.
Following another disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, the nine-time All-NBA power forward let it be known that he was keeping his options open to possibly ask for a trade for the first time.
Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade yet. He has not come out and publicly said that he wants to stay with the Bucks for next season, either. He has let rumors swirl around him all offseason.
Are the moves the Milwaukee Bucks have made enough to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy?
Milwaukee made some big swings this offseason to keep Antetokounmpo happy. The biggest swing was signing Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million.
Turner is a massive upgrade over Brook Lopez with his offensive game. He's a much more consistent 3-point shooter, and he has better foot speed on the defensive end of the court.
In order to sign Turner, the Bucks decided to use the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard. Lillard tore his Achilles in the playoffs and will not play at all next year.
That decision will hamper their cap strategy for the next five years, which will make it tough to build a competitive team around Antetokounmpo in the near future.
The Bucks also decided to re-sign Bobby Portis, trade Pat Connaughton, and sign Cole Anthony. Bringing Portis back was smart, but the other two moves are on the fringes.
Those moves should be enough to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for now, but things could change by the time the trade deadline approaches. He'll have a better idea of how the roster fits by then.
Turner's fit is going to be the big deciding factor on whether or not Antetokounmpo wants to be in Milwaukee for multiple years in the future.
Antetokounmpo said that he will be in Milwaukee as long as they are competing for titles. That window might be closing, so this year in a weakened Eastern Conference might be the last year he tries to win with the Bucks.
