Will Damian Lillard Play? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a rough stretch of play. The Bucks have lost three games in a row, including an absolutely gut-wrenching loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.
In that game, the Bucks lost by one point after Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-point shot while getting fouled to tie the game. He then made the free throw to give the Pacers the win.
Damian Lillard did not have a good game against Indiana. He was just 4-14 from the field. Had he played a little bit better, the Bucks could have won that game.
Lillard is hoping to play some better basketball during an absolutely brutal stretch of games. The Bucks are in perhaps the toughest stretch of games in their entire season.
Following the game against the Pacers, the Bucks now have to play a game against the Lakers on Thursday night. Lillard finds himself on the injury report again before that game.
Lillard has been upgraded to active.
The Bucks are in a three-way tie for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with the Pacers and the Pistons. Milwaukee has the toughest schedule in the next ten games of all three teams.
Milwaukee is trying to show that they deserve to be considered a contender for the NBA championship this year. The Bucks have to figure out how to stay healthy. too.
Lillard is someone that the Bucks need to have completely healthy when the playoffs come around. He wasn't healthy to start the first round last year, and that was one of the big reason why they lost to the Pacers.
The Bucks are going to need their best guys to be available for this stretch of games that are coming up. Otherwise, they are in danger of falling back to the sixth spot in the East.
So far this season, Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
