Will Damian Lillard Play? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to fight with the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
They sit a game behind the Pacers for that coveted spot. Whichever team is able to earn that spot will also earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
The Bucks are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time in the last six games. Milwaukee was able to crush the Lakers, winning 126-106.
Milwaukee is looking for more of the same on Thursday night. They won't have to deal with Luka Doncic, who has been ruled out of the game.
One of the best players on the Bucks all season long as been Damian Lillard. He was an All-Star this season for a reason.
Lillard has been on the injury report for the last few games with the same injury. He has been on the injury report with right groin soreness.
Ahead of a critical game against the Lakers, Lillard was originally listed as probable again due to right groin soreness. He hasn't missed a game since February 21st.
The status of Lillard has been revealed.
When Lillard is on the court, the Bucks are a much better basketball team. He has started to round into shape this season, as he is clearly more comfortable in his second season with Milwaukee.
In the first matchup against the Lakers, Lillard was a key player for them in the victory. He had 22 points and ten assists. He was the primary creator for the team.
Milwaukee has lost four of their last six games, so they are hoping to start playing some better basketball. Having their best players available will help them do just that.
Bobby Portis is still serving a suspension and won't be back for a few weeks. They still need to make sure that the rest of the team is healthy so they can keep surviving without their best bench player.
So far this season, Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
