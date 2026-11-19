The Milwaukee Bucks got run over in Vice City through the first three quarters in Wednesday’s 137-130 loss to the Heat, but it’s the fight displayed in the fourth that coach Taylor Jenkins hopes to build on with his team back home looking to avoid a 12th consecutive loss. Frontcourt starters Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner will rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

It was a disappointing return to Miami for leading scorer Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel’el Ware, who combined for 29 points and 2-for-11 3-point shooting. Kasparas Jakucionis keyed the impressive fourth-quarter run and finished with 20 points and five assists, which coming off a 25-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game against the Hawks on Sunday, may put him in line for a larger role given the Bucks’ struggles.

Milwaukee scored 39 fourth-quarter points vs. the Lakers and topped that with a 44-25 edge over the final 12 minutes against the Heat, so we may see Jenkins tinker with lineups since his team’s struggles have produced the NBA’s worst record (1-14). Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points in South Florida, while rookie Brayden Burries added 20 points and a team-high seven boards. Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year, has started every game but has scored 13 total points over his last two games, shooting 11-for-41 over his last three outings. Herro has made just four 3-pointers in 34 attempts through his last six starts.

Portland is making its lone stop in Milwaukee this season, which brings Damian Lillard back to Fiserv Forum to suit up for the first time since tearing his Achilles since Game 4 of the 2025 first-round series vs. Indiana (Apr. 27). Lillard was waived and had the remaining balance of his contract stretched out later that July but has returned to action this season, playing at a high level and averaging 20.1 points per game and shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

The Blazers have dropped consecutive games at Minnesota, falling 106-98 and 106-95. All-Star forward Deni Avdija missed Tuesday’s defeat and is questionable to play on this fourth leg of a six-game road trip that began with a 120-107 win in Sacramento. Portland will play in New York and Philadelphia to close out the roadie, so it will be looking to avoid its first three-game skid of the season before it could potentially snowball against the defending champs and East’s current top seed.

The Bucks lead the Magic in the all-time series 77-58 despite losing three of the last four meetings, including two of three last season. The Magic won in Milwaukee the last time the teams got together 130-91 on March 8, but won on its lone visit to Orlando (116-108) on Feb. 11 thanks to Cam Thomas’ 34 points in his most impactful performance for the team before being waived weeks later. From April 2018-Jan. 2025, the Bucks beat the Magic 22 of 25 times.

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 19, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), Rip City Television Network, BlazerVision (Portland)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), KPOJ (Portland)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BLAZERS

F Deni Avdija

F Toumani Camara

C Donovan Clingan

G Damian Lillard

G Sidy Cissoko

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Nate Ament

C Jericho Sims

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

INJURY REPORT

BLAZERS

F Deni Avdija: Questionable, Left Foot Inflammation/Soreness

F Toumani Camara: Questionable, Abdominal Soreness

G Ja Morant: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

G/F Shaedon Sharpe: Out, Right Meniscus Surgery

F/C Robert Williams III: Out, Rest

C Branden Carlson: Available, Face Mask

G/F Chris Youngblood: Out, Right Heel Contusion/Bone Bruise

F/G Vit Krejci: Out, Left Ankle Fracture

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma: Out, Right Shoulder Contusion

C Myles Turner: Out, Left Shoulder Contusion

F Ousmane Dieng, Out: Left Finger Fracture

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Blazers -11.5 (-104), Bucks +11.5 (-116)

Moneyline: Blazers -494, Bucks +378

Total points scored: 230.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"His ability to disrupt on the defensive side, on-ball, point-of-attack defense..he’s getting steals, putting his body on the line and just continuing to just make progress as a playmaker. The last week or so has been a really good stretch for him. Confidence from the 3-point line, he’s just playing with a force and energy to him, a sense of clarity of what he can do on the offensive side." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on Kas Jakucionis’ improvement