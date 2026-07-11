The Milwaukee Bucks Summer League played their first game in Las Vegas against the Miami Heat and it wasn't pretty.

Milwaukee was defeated 119-86 after the score was tied at 56 at halftime. In the second half, nothing could fall for the Bucks, and everything was falling for the Heat.

While it's not the way any team wants to start their run in Las Vegas, winning isn't always the most desired outcome. A lot of fans and teams want to see what their young talent can do especially with the rookies.

The Bucks started both of their rookies on Friday afternoon, but it was Brayden Burries from Arizona who had an impressive game.

Milwaukee drafted the California native with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and has gotten off to a solid start in his first two Summer League games.

Burries finished the game with 18 points, three assists and three rebounds on 40% shooting from the field. The efficiency wasn't the greatest but looking at how the rest of the team played, he was clearly one of the few bright spots for the Bucks.

He scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half, and shot 5-for-11 (45.4%) from the field. Burries finished the game as the team's leading scorer and adds on to his solid performance against the Sacramento Kings.

Brayden from deep!



He's got 16 points in the first half! pic.twitter.com/q9FRYIri2x — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 10, 2026

In his first Summer League action, he finished the game with 12 points, two rebounds and one assist on 37.5% (3-for-8) shooting from the field and 25% (1-for-4) from the 3-point line.

It's now back-to-back game with Burries scoring in double-digits for Milwaukee, and it's a promising sign for the franchise's top-10 pick.

Burries has been aggressive in both of his games, attacking the basket and trying to get in a rhythm offensively.

One of his main skills that he brings as a player is his ability to score at all three levels on offense. He had a nice left handed layup over seven-footer Vladislav Goldin and followed it with a floater over Goldin again.

It's a joy to watch Brayden Burries hoop.



18 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/uyFrvKpZ8l — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 10, 2026

Next he showed off the work from the mid-range as he knocked down a pair of jumpers and later got a 3-pointer to fall right before halftime.

Burries also operated as a ball handler attacking in pick-and-roll situations, and found his teammates for assists. When the ball is in his hands, he's proved to effective whether it's as scorer or a playmaker.

While the efficiency has not been the best, his confidence continues to grow throughout Summer League.