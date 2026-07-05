One of the best parts of Summer League is not only seeing the recently drafted rookies like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson get off to a hot start, but it's also great to see players get another chance to pursue their dream.

Summer League allows players to prove that they belong and for Brandon Boston he's making a case for himself.

The Milwaukee Bucks played in their second Summer League game on Sunday after winning their first one against the Golden State Warriors Blue in the California Classic on Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, things didn't go the way they wanted this time losing 89-69 to the Brooklyn Nets. However, Boston was one of the few bright spots in Milwaukee's lopsided loss.

Boston once again led the Bucks in scoring posting up a stat line of 18 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal while shooting 7-for-13 (53.8%) from the field and 2-for-4 (50%) from the 3-point line.

Steal. Lay. Bank.



BJ Boston's got a game-high 14 points and counting. pic.twitter.com/zBwyd7orFN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 5, 2026

He's continuing the momentum from his last game, where he finished with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and shot 60% from the floor and 50% from the beyond the arch.

After leading the team in scoring last game, he got the start for the Bucks against the Nets, and it was clear that he was one of the best player on the court for Milwaukee.

Boston scored seven of his 18 points in the first quarter to help the Bucks get off to a nice start, and gave Milwaukee a consistent scoring option.

As a team, the Bucks shot 32.4% from the field and scored only 69 points for the entire game, while not exceeding 20 points in a quarter besides the first.

While players like Kobe Stewart, Zack Austin and Kira Lewis all ended the game in double for scoring, it was clear that the Bucks struggled offensively, especially in the second quarter where they scored only 12 points.

The one player who could give Milwaukee a reliable scorer throughout the game was Boston. He scored at all three levels knocking down open 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and slicing his way to the basket.

Boston is a lanky player standing at 6-foot-6 with an wingspan around 6-foot-11. He's a crafty player who can create his own shot at an high-level, and his ball handling allows him to create scoring opportunities and move the defender where he can get a good look.

Against Brooklyn, he combined his offensive skill set with aggressiveness to led the team in scoring, shot attempts and makes.

Boston is looking to close out his good performances in the California Classic against the Kings on Monday night.