It was a night for entertainment on Wednesday, as the release of Grand Theft Auto VI will put controllers in the hands of millions of people, while the Miami Heat took it to the hardwood. The Heat held “A Night in Vice City” with a new court and uniforms to commemorate the launch on the same night that Giannis Antetokounmpo faced his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, for the first time since he was traded.

Antetokounmpo and his new squad took care of business against his old one, defeating the Bucks 137-130. All eyes instinctively go to Antetokounmpo as he faces off against the franchise that drafted him, but was a homecoming for four other players.

Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis made their return to Miami as well in hopes of making a statement after being traded away for the two-time MVP, but fell in the end. Milwaukee moves to an abysmal 1-14 on the record and will continue to search for its second win of the season on Thursday night against the Portland Trailblazers.

Here are the winners and losers from the game:

Winner: Brayden Burries

On a night where the offense looked anemic, Brayden Burries was one of the few players who was able to get something going for himself. Prior to the game, his last five games were a struggle averaging 8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game on 35.1% shooting from the field and 35.3% from the 3-point line.

This stretch came right after recording his career-high against the Toronto Raptors when he scored 21 points. Tonight against Miami, he got back on track by recording 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals while shooting 6-for-9 (66.7%) from the field and 3-for-5 (60%) from the 3-point line.

It's going to be a long and frustrating season for the Bucks, but at least the development of Burries will be something that Milwaukee fans can be somewhat happy about.

All 4 of the former Heat players went to the Heat side to catch up with former teammates and staffers pic.twitter.com/c7aPDsSrro — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 19, 2026

Loser: Tyler Herro/ Jaime Jaquez Jr.

It wasn't a pretty homecoming for the two former heat players who once called the Kaseya Center home in their NBA careers. Herro and Jaquez both expressed their excitement ahead of the game and looked to lead the way as the team's top two leading scorers.

That did not come to fruition as the two combined for 18 points while shooting 7-for-18 (38.8%) from the floor. It was particularly rough night for Herro as every time he touched the ball, he heard boos from the Miami crowd despite receiving a tribute video at the beginning of the game with the other three players who were traded.

Herro would finish the game with eight points while shooting 4-for-11 (36.4%) from the field and 0-for-5 from the 3-point line. He never got comfortable in the game and couldn't get revenge against his old team.

Only Kasparas Jakucionis really got going for Milwaukee, among the four players acquired from the Heat -- and it was too late once that happened.

Jaime Jaquez Jr: “I appreciate the fans showing support.” pic.twitter.com/VNw52xEPNn — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 19, 2026

Winner: Kyle Kuzma

The only source of offense for the Bucks for the majority of the game before Burries started to get going was Kyle Kuzma. At halftime when the Milwaukee trailed by 26 points, it was Kuzma who was the only player on the team in double figures with 14 points as the rest of the team combined for 34 points.

The Bucks have been looking for third option to step up behind Herro and Jaquez, and as of late it's been Kuzma. He's the third-leading scorer on the team averaging 11.3 points per game and has had his fair share of good performances early in the year such as his games against the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers.

He entered this game with back-to-back 14-point performances and carried that momentum against the Heat recording 26 points, five rebounds and two steals on 9-for-16 (56.3%) shooting from the field and 2-for-5 (40%) from the 3-point line.

Loser: Gary Trent Jr

In the last game against the Atlanta Hawks, it looked like Gary Trent Jr. made an statement by scoring 18 points on 7-for-16 (43.8) shooting from the field and 4-for-12 (33.3%) from the 3-point line. He gave the Bucks life off the bench after scoring a combined 18 points in the five games he appeared in for a total of 39 minutes.

Heading into the game against the Miami, there was an opportunity to build on that performances and prove that he's a key piece to the rotation. However, it was a struggle for Trent as he finished the game with only 1 point and missed all of his five shot attempts.