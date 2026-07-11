The drama between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat is never-ending, and over the years, the two teams have gotten to know each other very well.

In 2020, the two teams met in the bubble where Milwaukee was No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference would lose to Miami who were No. 5 seed, in five games. Ten days later, Giannis Antetokounmpo won his second MVP award.

The following year, the Bucks swept the Heat in the first round and would go on to win the NBA Finals for the first time since 1971. Antetokounmpo added a Finals MVP to his trophy case and cemented himself as one of the all-time greats.

Two years later, Milwaukee was looking to build off the momentum from the championship and get back to the Finals. However, Jimmy Butler and his No. 8 seeded Miami team had other thoughts and upset them in the first round to become the sixth 8-seed in NBA history to win in the first round.

And that's just on the court. Of course the off the court drama has been taken to another level this offseason after the Bucks decided to trade their franchise superstar to the Heat.

In exchange for Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee received multiple assets including Jaime Jaquez, Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and Tyler Herro.

In situations like these where a team trades for a star player have to trade away players who don't have much of a say, there's usally no love lost.

The Bucks played the Heat in their first game in the Las Vegas Summer League and as veterans typically do, they come out and support the players from the crowd.

Players who were once teammates back in June, now cheer for their teammates on a different side. Although they're no longer on the same team the relationships still remain

On court side Jaquez shared a moment with Heat guard Davion Mitchell with some friendly banter as their two teams go at each other.

However, there was an altercation that was anything but friendly between Herro and his former teammate Bam Adebayo.

It was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that the two got into a physical altercation where Adebayo approached and struck Herro in the face at a practice court in the Resorts World Casino that morning before the Bucks and Heat game.

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said -- starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended. https://t.co/0SZv8VT462 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2026

The altercation came from a series of comments made by Herro on Instagram after he was traded in which he talked about Adebayo.

BREAKING: Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation.



Altercation started when Adebayo approached Herro about critical comments he made following trade to Bucks.



BAM SAW THE HERRO FILES. pic.twitter.com/7opF26KEYb — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 10, 2026

Both sides have not chosen to comment about the situation with the Heat made aware of the altercation but chose not to comment.

On the Milwaukee side it's the same thing, as when asked about the situation Herro said, "My only comment is not," according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel

In the second quarter of the game, Herro was interviewed by Chris Haynes about the trade and said it was all love between him and the Heat.

"It's all love in Miami, Herro said. "I've seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff. Chris Quinn, Spo. [Erik Spoelstra] We're all good in Miami and an opportunity for both sides to reset and get a fresh start. We're both super happy for this."

With the situation getting announced by Charania and social media doing it's magic, it's trending all over and of course made it back to the Bucks new head coach, Taylor Jenkins.

Jenkins was being interviewed for SiriusXM NBA Radio when he was asked about the situation and responded by saying, “Yeah, uhh… no comment. I don’t really know all the specifics.”

Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about altercation between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro:



“Yeah, uhh… no comment. I don’t really know all the specifics.”



(Via @SiriusXMNBA) pic.twitter.com/CsHvhmhiE2 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 10, 2026

While it's clear that neither side wants to amplify the situation, but there's no doubt that this adds another layer an a potential rivalry.