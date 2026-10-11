How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Charlotte Hornets: Injuries, Odds, Lineups & Preview

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Oct. 11, 6:00 p.m. CST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: WCGV/My 24, Bucks+ (Milwaukee), WAXN/TV64, DAZN (Charlotte)

Radio: 620 AM, BMO Bucks Radio Network (Milwaukee), 92.7 FM, Hornets app (Charlotte)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets meet for a preseason battle, with three regular season matchups still to come in 2026-2027. The Bucks won three of the four matchups in 2025-2026.

The Bucks are 74-62 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 42-25 in home games and 32-37 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Myles Turner

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kel’el Ware

HORNETS

G Dennis Schroder

G Grayson Allen

C Moussa Diabate

F Liam McNeeley

F Naz Reid

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Nate Ament: Out - Ankle

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

HORNETS

Brandon Miller: Day-to-day - Leg

Kon Knueppel: Out - Hamstring

Coby White: Out - Calf

Grant Williams: Out - Hamstring

Kylan Boswell: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Michael Ajayi; Active - (Two-Way)

PJ Hall: Active - (Two-Way)

Spread: Bucks +3.5 (-106), Hornets -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Bucks +128, Hornets -158

Total points scored: 222.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins on if he plans to play the 13 to 14 players again in their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets: "I think probably the guys that played in the first two games, I'm probably going to work mostly off that group, the guys that played the majority of the first and the third quarter in those two games. How I distribute it, starters, coming off the bench, I'll figure that out between now and then."

"We've got three preseason games left, we want to have the appropriate ramp-up period. Obviously we're pressing that through our practices, trying to get these guys built to be resilient once we jump into a three [games] in four [days] starting the first week of the regular season."

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket