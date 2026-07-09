Dear LeBron James,

There are several reasons that make the Milwaukee Bucks a compelling free agency destination as you mull your options this summer. The reporting around your decision has indicated happiness is the primary motivator at this point, and I know golf is one thing that makes you quite happy.

Did you know Wisconsin has not one, not two, not three, but SEVEN of the top 30 public golf courses in the United States? Wisconsin and the rest of the world (unfortunately) continue to get warmer year after year, extending the window to play these beautiful public courses well into the start of the NBA calendar. And indoor golf continues to grow across the state too.

As a great veteran, being able to make a positive impact on young players via mentorship seems like a joyful experience for you. The Bucks have plenty of young players who would benefit greatly from playing a season with you, LeBron.

January 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ryan Rollins (who went to college in Ohio!), Nate Ament, Kasparas Jakucionis, Ousmane Dieng, Bogoljub Markovic, and of course fellow Klutch client Brayden Burries are all loaded with potential but need refinement to become their best selves. Imagine the satisfaction of helping all of those guys blossom as NBA impact players as the year goes on! Priceless.

Speaking of young players, the Bucks are not shy about signing family members. If Bronny or Bryce (or both!) playing with you would make you happy, Milwaukee is the only NBA franchise that can say it has rostered three players in the same family at the same time.

Think of all the times the doubters have counted you out before, LeBron. Think of how low the expectations would be for this Bucks team even with you on the roster. I can’t think of a happier scenario than proving all of those haters wrong and leading the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks immediately back to the playoffs! Plus it’d be a pretty good comeback to the crown gesture he pulled off back in 2019.

I know you haven’t always enjoyed your trips to Milwaukee in past years. I get it. But think about this – if you’re signed with the Bucks you’ll have a house in the Milwaukee area, so no more annual trip to the Hyatt at 41 years old! Problem solved!

From one Midwest guy to another, I think you’d have a blast playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2026 and beyond. Plus, to sweeten the deal, the first Spotted Cow at Whistling Straits is on me if you do end up signing here.